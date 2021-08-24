Former Trump administration official confirmed as N.H. assistant commissioner of Environmental Services
Mark Sanborn has been confirmed to take over as assistant commissioner at the Department of Environmental Services, the second-highest ranking environmental regulator position in the state.
This story was originally published in New Hampshire Bulletin.
In a 4-1 vote on Wednesday, the Executive Council approved the governor’s nomination. Cinde Warmington, a Concord Democrat, was the only councilor to vote against the confirmation.
Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.
Sanborn will fill a position that has been vacant since April, following Dennis Deziel’s resignation after serving in the role for less than a month. Deziel was appointed to work at the EPA during the Trump administration and had previously been a lobbyist for the chemical industry. Sanborn, of Laconia, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham with a degree in political science.
Sanborn joined Sununu’s office in February and has been working as an energy adviser for the Office of Strategic Initiatives. That came after a position at the Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Trump administration. He also worked in Trump’s Department of Agriculture. The assistant commissioner position pays $108,212.
New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter.