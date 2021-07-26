© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Hiker Dies On Mount Carrigan In White Mountains

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT
A hiker was pronounced dead on Saturday after being found unconscious on Mount Carrigan in the White Mountains.

The Fish and Game Department says a 911 call came in around 12:30 p.m. reporting a hiker who was found unconscious and not breathing on the Signal Ridge Trail.

The hike was found about four miles from the closest trailhead. Other hikers performed CPR while rescue crews were on the way, but the person was later pronounced dead.

Because of the remote location and steep terrain, it took until 9:30 p.m. to get the hiker's body to the trailhead.

