New England Day Trips
Whether you're just passing through or you're a longtime New Englander looking to explore new horizons, these guides have something for everyone. This project was produced as part of our partnership with the New England News Collaborative.
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative, Sophie Stephens/Vermont Public, Tulley Hescock/Maine Public, Jesse Costa/WBUROur public media journalists explored fun things to do on day trips in the states that make up New England. Not a bad assignment.
Welcome to the Bay State. Home to Boston, the educational, business and cultural epicenter of New England. The state capital gets a lot of shine from guests, of course, but our tiny commonwealth is jam-packed with wondrous places to visit.
Day Trips in Maine: 3 itineraries for eating, drinking and adventuring your way through VacationlandJournalists from the New England News Collaborative have been on the road, seeking out the best local spots in the region. Find ideas for Maine and other New England states at mainepublic.org/daytrips.
Colonial charm, picturesque shorelines and vibrant cities thrive across Connecticut. We're giving you some sweet (and offbeat) recommendations for your next day trip.
Whether you hope to be surrounded by the Green Mountain State's natural abundance or are looking to try local brews, food or ice cream, we have a few ideas for every type of traveler.