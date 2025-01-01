© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🔔NHPR MATCH HAPPENING NOW!🔔 Support essential local news and your impact will triple.

Learn more about ticks and tick-borne diseases

Ticks are hard to avoid in New Hampshire. Read below for tips on how to protect yourself — plus, the latest on tick-related illness across New England and how people are responding.
Taylor Quimby
NH News
Tick Season: What To Do If You Think You Have A Tick-Borne Disease
This week, Taylor Quimby, host of the NHPR podcast Patient Zero, is bringing us “Tick season:” straightforward advice on tick-borne disease. Today, in the…
(Willy Burgdorfer Archives)
NH News
What to do if you've been bitten by a tick: Step one, don't panic.
Taylor Quimby
Willy Burgdorfer Archives
NH News
Tick Season: How Not To Get Bit
Related news stories

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.