Learn more about ticks and tick-borne diseases
Ticks are hard to avoid in New Hampshire. Read below for tips on how to protect yourself — plus, the latest on tick-related illness across New England and how people are responding.
This week, Taylor Quimby, host of the NHPR podcast Patient Zero, is bringing us “Tick season:” straightforward advice on tick-borne disease. Today, in the…
Related news stories
-
The region has the highest rate of Lyme disease in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-
While adult moose are better able to fend off the tick infestations, 70% of calves don’t make it to 1 year old.
-
El residente de Nashua con tarjeta de residencia que fue capturado en Logan Airport y detenido por dos meses, habló por primera vez desde el incidente.
-
Once called Nantucket fever, the tick-borne illness babesios is spreading from the Northeast into the Midwest. A clinical trial starts this month to see if an anti- malaria drug can treat the disease.
-
New Hampshire health officials reported the first human case of Jamestown Canyon Virus this year. The state also announced two cases of Powassan virus, which is transmitted by an infected tick.