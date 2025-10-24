Give Back NH: Nashua Community Music School

Every other week on NHPR, we like to put a spotlight on people and places doing interesting things around the state, on Give Back NH.

On September 23, 2025, the Nashua Community Music School hosted their annual open house. Cody Switzer, assistant director of the school, led me to the recital hall, where the atmosphere could only be described as raucous.

Cody Switzer: And then we come out into the main recital hall. So over here we have our first petting zoo, where you can try cellos, violins, woodwinds and brass instruments, and even a cool vibraphone over there.

Lauren Cahill One of the many instruments at the instrument petting zoo during the Nashua Community Music School's open house on September 23rd, 2025.

I'm Dan Cahill, and the Nashua Community Music School is our focus on Give Back New Hampshire this time around. When asked about the school and his role as assistant director, Cody says that it's his dream job and it all ties back to helping his mom when he was younger.

Cody Switzer: Growing up, my mom would take me to women's homeless shelters and Alzheimer care units, and she would provide music or provide food. So I grew up knowing what service meant, and I loved being able to play guitar or talk about music for those folks while I help my mom. Music has always been a way of making my mom happy, so in a way, it's just a perpetuation of that. And I love being able to serve the community with my guitar, with music, with all the wonderful people that I serve with.

Executive Director Lindsay Rinaldi says it's teachers like Cody who make the school such a benefit.

Lindsay Rinaldi: The people make it incredibly, incredibly special. We have an amazing team of 30 faculty and staff that work here day in, day out, in order to make music happen in the community.

Lauren Cahill The mission statement of the Nashua Community Music School greets you right as you walk through the doors.

One of the goals, she says, both of the school and her personally, is to give back to the community.

Lindsay Rinaldi: Nashua is my hometown, so I grew up in Nashua. I went to all Nashua schools, and I had the opportunity to serve my hometown through music, and I just couldn't think of anything better to do. It allows me to still be around music every single day of the week, and make sure that it can get in the hands of all the "little Lindsays" in the world and the adults too, that want to make music. They know that they have an open door here to do it.

One of those adult students is Nashua resident Vengerflutta Smith, who said the school has not only helped improve her singing, but also gives her the confidence to perform in public.

Vengerflutta Smith: I wanted to improve my vocals. I'm a soprano, and one of the things they're doing here is working with me to help me not voice shame, because all voices are wonderful and all of us are musical people. I think because I'm so afraid that I'm going to sound bad, I tense up. As terrified as I am to sing in public, I did complete three recitals last year.

As the night went on, children and adults poured in to test out different instruments at the petting zoo, see what the school had to offer and maybe decide what instrument to learn.

Lauren Taylor from Nashua stopped in with her six-year-old son. He had previously expressed interest in learning the guitar, though it appeared that the drums were calling his name as he bashed away at the set on the stage.

Lauren Taylor: He has not had any hands on experience, so it's been nice to kind of try a little bit of everything.

Lauren said that the instrument petting zoo, and the school as a whole, was a great benefit for her son and the Nashua community.

Lauren Taylor: I think it's great that we have access to something like this and that they actually put something together so we can try a little bit of everything. And it's honestly right down the street from our house too, so very convenient!