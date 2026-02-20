Outside/In: Stories from Outside, Live from Portsmouth
A few weeks ago, Nate gathered a group of storytellers in front of a live audience in Portsmouth, N.H. to celebrate 10 years of Outside/In. From goats to ghosts and ill-fated coloring book pages, this motley crew of storytellers explored the theme of metamorphosis in a changing world.
If you’ve got a special moment or episode from Outside/In’s long history, we’d love to hear about it. Send us a note at outsidein@nhpr.org.
Featuring Gretchen Legler, Kianny Antigua, Sara Lamagna, Jake Lewis, Aubrey Nelson, Dave Anderson
LINKS
Check out Gretchen Legler’s blog, where she writes about all sorts of nature and farm-inspired subjects, here.
More on the work of Kianny Antigua can be found on her website.
Listen to Sarah Lamagna’s interview for a previous episode of Outside/In, where she and Taylor talk about tricking kids into loving hiking.
Check out Jake Lewis's storytelling website.
Interested in learning more about Aubrey Nelson's call for "more purposeful, real-world education?" You can contact her "Ecosystem of Educationeers" via this form.
Listen to more musings from naturalist Dave Anderson on NHPR’s Something Wild.
If you want to hear more of Nate’s music, check out “Snoweater on Bandcamp.
Produced by Taylor Quimby and Zoë Mitchell. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.