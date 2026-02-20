Outside/In: Stories from Outside, Live from Portsmouth

A few weeks ago, Nate gathered a group of storytellers in front of a live audience in Portsmouth, N.H. to celebrate 10 years of Outside/In. From goats to ghosts and ill-fated coloring book pages, this motley crew of storytellers explored the theme of metamorphosis in a changing world.

If you’ve got a special moment or episode from Outside/In’s long history, we’d love to hear about it. Send us a note at outsidein@nhpr.org .

Featuring Gretchen Legler, Kianny Antigua, Sara Lamagna, Jake Lewis, Aubrey Nelson, Dave Anderson

Check out Gretchen Legler’s blog, where she writes about all sorts of nature and farm-inspired subjects, here .

More on the work of Kianny Antigua can be found on her website .

Listen to Sarah Lamagna’s interview for a previous episode of Outside/In, where she and Taylor talk about tricking kids into loving hiking .

Check out Jake Lewis's ⁠storytelling website. ⁠

Interested in learning more about Aubrey Nelson's call for "more purposeful, real-world education?" You can contact her "Ecosystem of Educationeers" via this ⁠form⁠ .

Listen to more musings from naturalist Dave Anderson on NHPR’s Something Wild.

If you want to hear more of Nate’s music, check out “Snoweater on Bandcamp .

Produced by Taylor Quimby and Zoë Mitchell. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.