© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIN A TRIP TO MYKONOS, GREECE! SUPPORT NHPR NOW AND YOU'LL BE ENTERED INTO THIS INCREDIBLE DRAWING.
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

'The Folk Show with Kate McNally' expands to Vermont Public

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
2025 marks Kate McNally’s 30th year as host of The Folk Show—a milestone that reflects her enduring presence as one of New England’s most beloved voices in folk music.
2025 marks Kate McNally’s 30th year as host of The Folk Show—a milestone that reflects her enduring presence as one of New England’s most beloved voices in folk music.

The Folk Show with Kate McNally, a cherished Sunday night tradition on New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR), will begin broadcasting live on Vermont Public starting Sep. 14, 2025, airing Sundays from 7–10 p.m.

2025 marks Kate McNally’s 30th year as host of The Folk Show—a milestone that reflects her enduring presence as one of New England’s most beloved voices in folk music. Known for her warmth, deep musical knowledge, and dedication to local artists, McNally has grown the show into a regional treasure.

“It’s an incredible honor to expand The Folk Show into Vermont,” said Kate McNally.
Emily Quirk
“It’s an incredible honor to expand The Folk Show into Vermont,” said Kate McNally.

“It’s an incredible honor to expand The Folk Show into Vermont,” said Kate McNally. “We not only share borders but we have a shared folk community that, like public radio, will become stronger from shared audiences."

This new chapter also honors the legacy of Robert Resnik, the longtime host of All the Traditions on Vermont Public, who passed away in July 2025. For decades, his voice and musical curation were a cherished part of Sundays in Vermont. This partnership is a continuation of that spirit—celebrating folk music as a source of connection, history, and community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Folk Show with Kate McNally to Vermont Public and continue this weekly celebration of folk music,” said Kari Anderson, Senior VP of Audience and Community at Vermont Public. “As we honor Robert’s lifelong dedication to music, it is incredibly meaningful to pass the baton to Kate, a talented host who shares his deep commitment to local storytelling and culture.

This partnership also reflects how public radio stations are finding practical ways to work together as funding landscapes shift. “In uncertain times for public media, I see collaborations like this as a true bright spot,” said Emily Quirk, Program Director at NHPR. “We hope it serves as a model for how member stations can share talent and resources while celebrating what connects us as a region.”

Listeners in Vermont can begin tuning in live on Sunday, Sep. 14 on Vermont Public’s radio network.

All listeners are encouraged to submit regional music and dance events to the Folk Music and Dance Calendar and to stay in touch, fans can join the growing community on The Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page, where listeners share music, events, memories, and more.

Maya de Vitry stops by Studio D at NHPR for a Folk Show performance.
Dan Tuohy
Maya de Vitry stops by Studio D at NHPR for a Folk Show performance.

And mark your calendars: a special Folk Show Potluck is scheduled for Sunday, November 23, 2025. Stay tuned for more details about this in-person celebration of food, music, and community.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Inside NHPR NHPR Music News
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.