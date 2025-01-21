Long Story Short: Celebrating 10 Years of Stories

Long Story Short will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025 with a series of shows, collaborations, and even a few surprises throughout the year. Each live show will include the typical slate of talented storytellers from New Hampshire and beyond, as well as special features and announcements to recognize the milestone year. Long Story Short will continue its partnership with 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, which provides the venue for the live event. It's a big year for this contemporary arts organization as well. In 2025, 3S Artspace celebrates 10 years as a gallery, performance space, hub for creativity and gathering place for all.

Since its launch, the strength and success of Long Story Short is due to the storytellers and supporters who have found a home in this event. The goal of the 10th anniversary year is to celebrate this community and create new ways for people to engage in the years ahead.

Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers. This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com