NHPR's Labor Day Music Special

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Joe Boehnlein
Published August 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT

NHPR's Labor Day Music Special - Saturday, August 31st from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Celebrate the Labor Day weekend with host Joe Boehnlein.

Enjoy two hours of music that touches on work, money, unions, and celebrates the American worker! The Labor Day Music Special will feature tunes from the 50's through the 90's. From pop music with Cher, to new wave with Devo, rock with Styx, and oldies with the Vogues -- you'll recognize many of the songs and a few may be new!

Add the Labor Day Music Special to your Labor Day weekend plans this Saturday evening at 6:00 on air, online or through the mobile app!
