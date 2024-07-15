Standing up for Public Media

I want to update you on legislative action in Washington about funding for public media.

Last week, the House Appropriations Committee sent a bill to the full House that would eliminate future funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The legislation would also zero out funds for the distribution systems that connect public media outlets and provide the backbone for local, state and national emergency alert systems.

The House is expected to take up the measure at the end of the month. As we’ve shared, CPB grants cover about five percent of New Hampshire Public Radio’s yearly budget. Gutting CPB funding could force meaningful cuts to the NHPR news and programming that make such a valuable contribution to our Granite State community.

There are many steps in the legislative process. Whatever happens on the House floor, the Senate will weigh its own funding bills, and the House and Senate then will need to agree on a budget.

This is a time for supporters of NHPR - and of public media more broadly - to be vigilant. You can stay up to date on the action in Washington by signing up for alerts from Protect My Public Media, an action network of Americans dedicated to protecting local public radio and TV stations and the programming and services they provide.

Be in touch if you have questions. You can email me at president@nhpr.org.