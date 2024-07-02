An urgent note from our President on CPB funding

Dear NHPR Listener,

For a second consecutive year, the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee in the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a draft appropriation that would eliminate all funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting starting Oct. 1. This funding supports NHPR’s free-to-everyone, independent, nonpartisan broadcast and online news services. It bolsters the public radio news and programming that reaches 99 percent of the American population and connects communities with national, state, and local news and information, as well as emergency alerts and warnings.

So I’m writing today with an urgent request that you speak up for public media. You know how valuable NHPR is to our community and state. If Congress were to eliminate CPB funding, NHPR would lose more than $500,000 in revenue, about 5 percent of our annual budget. That could force significant cuts to the news and programming that make such a valuable contribution to our Granite State community.

I’m asking you to send an email TODAY to your House member (Rep. Annie Kuster or Rep. Chris Pappas here in NH), to encourage their continued strong support for public media by asking the leaders of the Appropriations Committee to restore this funding. Below you’ll find notes addressed to each of them. Cut and paste the appropriate note into an email, or write your own.

Contact:

- Rep. Kuster's office, Elizabeth Silvia-Chandley (elizabeth.silvia-chandley@mail.house.gov)

- Rep. Pappas' office, Maeve Dolan (maeve.dolan@mail.house.gov)

If you’re not in New Hampshire, you can find your representative here and adjust your note accordingly.

The Appropriations Committee vote is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10. Making your voice heard now can stop this threat to independent news and information in its tracks.

Always feel welcome to reach out to me with your questions or concerns. You can contact me at president@nhpr.org.

With appreciation for your support,

Jim Schachter

NHPR President & CEO



FOR REP. ANNIE KUSTER The Honorable Ann M. Kuster U.S. House of Representatives Dear Rep. Kuster, Last week, the House Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee passed a FY2025 appropriation bill that eliminates funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. I am writing to ask you to urge Chairman Cole and Ranking Member DeLauro on the Appropriations Committee to restore CPB funding during the committee’s consideration of the FY2025 bill on July 10. This funding supports New Hampshire Public Radio’s free-to-everyone, independent, nonpartisan broadcast and online news services. And it bolsters the public radio news and programming that reaches 99 percent of the American population and connects communities with national, state, and local news and information, as well as emergency alerts and warnings. I know how valuable NHPR is to our community. If Congress eliminates CPB funding, this would have a devastating, direct impact on New Hampshire by damaging a statewide institution whose trustworthy journalism helps bind Granite Staters together. I am proud to support NHPR. The elimination of CPB funding would cost NHPR more than $500,000 in revenue, about 5 percent of its annual budget. That could force significant cuts to the news and programming that keep our state informed and connected. As a strong supporter of public radio, I urge you to safeguard this critical community institution and fight to restore CPB funding by making your voice heard by your colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee. Thank you for your support of NHPR and public radio. Sincerely, [Your Name]

