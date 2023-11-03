NHPR’s The Folk Show features a robust lineup of in-studio performances this fall

NHPR’s Kate McNally is planning an exciting fall lineup of performances featuring folk & Americana favorites on The Folk Show. Join Kate and special guests Tom Rush, Maya Divitry, The Rough & Tumble, and Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen on Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. for special in-studio performances.

An encore airing of The Folk Show can now also be found Friday evenings from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., right after Live From the Word Barn at 8:00 p.m.

Dan Tuohy Tom Rush plays live in Studio B at NHPR

Listen live on-air, online, or with the app.

Sunday, November 5: Tom Rush

Tom Rush will make an appearance this coming Sunday on The Folk Show which airs live each and every Sunday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and again (encore airing) Friday evenings from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

He’ll be performing November 10 at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord with Matt Nakoa and January 28 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, N.H.

Sunday, November 19: Maya Divitry

Maya de Vitry’s dynamic and vibrant voice seems to rise out of some necessity of bringing songs to life, embracing listeners with what Folk Alley calls a “soulful intimacy”. Tune into The Folk Show November 19 for an in-studio performance by Maya.

She’ll be at the Word Barn on November 16.

Sunday, November 26: The Rough and Tumble

The Rough & Tumble, a dynamic duo composed of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, have been captivating audiences with their unique blend of dumpster-folk and thrift store-Americana for over a decade. Having recently relocated from Nashville to New Hampshire, The Rough and Tumble will stop by The Folk Show on November 26 for a lively in-studio jam.

Sunday, December 3: Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid are gifted instrumentalists, strong and versatile singers, and prolific songwriters comfortable in the styles of Celtic jigs, old-time fiddle tune, acoustic blues, gospel duets, and ballads. Their holiday shows throughout the Northeast often sell out, but we’ll have a front row seat when they join us in the studio on December 3.

They’ll get the season rolling with shows in Francestown on December 10 and the Flying Goose in New London on December 14.

The Folk Show offers great folk music, from the classics of days gone by to new artists reinvigorating the genre. Join us for music, in-studio performances, interviews and your requests. Listen live each Sunday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. and again on Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org.

