© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

Coming soon to All Things Considered: Civics 101 Refresher Course every other Tuesday evening

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT

Starting on October 17 and airing every other Tuesday evening, NHPR’s Civics 101 hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice will join NHPR’s All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawafor Refresher Course, a segment about how our democratic institutions actually work… and maybe along the way, you’ll learn something they didn’t cover in school. Listeners can expect to learn about checks and balances, the 2nd amendment, freedom of speech in schools, and more during this Refresher Course with McCarthy and Capodice.

Civics 101, which has been downloaded across the globe more than 21 million times, is NHPR’s podcast refresher course on the basics of how American democracy works at its best, and how each of us can participate in making it stronger. The team has earned awards such as the 2022 Silver Gavel Award for Media and the Arts, for their Supreme Court Series and a 2018 Edward R Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation. You can listen to all Civics 101 episodes here.

Tags
Inside NHPR PodcastsAll Things ConsideredCivics 101
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.