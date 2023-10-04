Coming soon to All Things Considered: Civics 101 Refresher Course every other Tuesday evening

Starting on October 17 and airing every other Tuesday evening, NHPR’s Civics 101 hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice will join NHPR’s All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawafor Refresher Course, a segment about how our democratic institutions actually work… and maybe along the way, you’ll learn something they didn’t cover in school. Listeners can expect to learn about checks and balances, the 2nd amendment, freedom of speech in schools, and more during this Refresher Course with McCarthy and Capodice.

Civics 101, which has been downloaded across the globe more than 21 million times, is NHPR’s podcast refresher course on the basics of how American democracy works at its best, and how each of us can participate in making it stronger. The team has earned awards such as the 2022 Silver Gavel Award for Media and the Arts, for their Supreme Court Series and a 2018 Edward R Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation. You can listen to all Civics 101 episodes here.