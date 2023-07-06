© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR and The Music Hall welcome Heather Cox Richardson to Writers on a New England Stage

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Kay
Published July 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT

Join NHPR and The Music Hall on Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m. for the latest edition of Writers On A New England Stage featuring Heather Cox Richardson.

In the midst of the impeachment crisis of 2019, Heather Cox Richardson launched the popular daily newsletter Letters from an American, and its readership ballooned to more than 2 million dedicated readers relying on her plainspoken and informed take on the present and past in America.

In Democracy Awakening, Richardson crafts a compelling and original narrative, explaining how, over the decades, a small group of wealthy people has made war on American ideals. In her trademark calm prose, she is realistic and optimistic about the future of democracy.

Heather Cox Richardson is Professor of History at Boston College. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, the New York Times, and The Guardian, as well as other outlets.

