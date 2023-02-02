ClassicalNH expands, relaunches with a more global, diverse set of musical performances

Starting Monday, February 13 ClassicalNH will bring new and diverse voices and talent to our morning and evening lineup and variety to the weekend schedule. Listen in for a more inclusive set of composers, musicians, and music from around the globe.

The new programming includes: Concierto - a weekly program presented in Spanish and English; Fiesta - devoted to Latino concert music, with compositions from Latin America, Spain and Portugal; Gateway Radio featuring The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra - a 125+ member ensemble of musicians of African descent under the baton of conductor Anthony Parnther; and The Sound of 13: Race, history and Black achievement in classical music. These new shows and others celebrate NHPR’s commitment to diversity and inclusion through its programming.

And, we have new signal strength to reach more of the Granite State. ClassicalNH can be heard in the Capitol Region at its new broadcast signal of 90.5 FM. ClassicalNH remains available everywhere via livestream on NHPR.org and on the NHPR mobile app.

ClassicalNH is also now broadcasting on 90.3 in Nashua. You can also hear Classical NH on your HD radio in your car or at home or office by switching to HD2 on WEVO Concord-Manchester, WEVH Hanover, WEVC Gorham, and WEVS Nashua.

New programs coming to ClassicalNH:

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

The CSOradio broadcast series brings performances by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, recorded live in Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center, alongside selections from the orchestra’s catalog of recordings. Every program is designed to illustrate fascinating stories inside the music and offer insights from the performers.

Collectors’ Corner with Henry Fogel

Collectors’ Corner is about discovering and rediscovering music that rocked the world in days gone by. Host Henry Fogel crafts an historical narrative out of his personal record collection, a treasury amassed from decades of jaunts to record stores and resale shops across the globe. Fogel picks a wide range of recordings which he considers, “true classics of the industry…either unusual repertoire that I feel deserve a wider public, or performances unique in their interpretive profile, sense of commitment, and intensity.”

Concierto

Concierto is a weekly program of classical music presented in Spanish and English. The program features classical music by Latin American and Spanish composers and musicians.

Early Music Now with Sara Schneider

Early Music Now with Sara Schneider is a one-hour program showcasing music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance and early Baroque: from sonorous medieval chant and polyphony to delightful renaissance madrigals, dances, and consort music to magnificent baroque cantatas and keyboard music.

Fiesta with Elbio Barilari

Fiesta is an original production devoted to Latino concert music, and brings artistically significant compositions from Latin America, Spain and Portugal to listeners.

The acclaimed composer, musician, performer, and professor Elbio Barilari is the host and creative force behind this series. He invites listeners to enjoy and learn about the lively and compelling sounds of Latin American classical music.

Gateways Radio

The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra is a 125+ member ensemble of musicians of African descent under the leadership of conductor Anthony Parnther. The Orchestra made its stunning Carnegie Hall debut on April 24, 2022 as the first all-Black orchestra to be presented by the famed venue.

The Sound of 13

Celebrating Black Achievement in Classical Music: If you’re looking for a classical music program that addresses the racial injustice in our society through the lens of classical music, look no further. In The Sound of 13, host Garrett McQueen opens an historical and contemporary conversation of race with classical music and the 13th Amendment as the guide.

The Third Floor

Classical music on the Third Floor is the only show of its kind, featuring selections of choral, vocal, and instrumental music with arias, motets, symphonies, concertos, anthems, and one major work per hour. The vision for The Third Floor is a simple one: play a wide range of classical music that celebrates the extraordinary depth to classical music, spanning the globe and that stretches across centuries.

WFMT Orchestra Presents

Join WFMT for a wide-ranging series covering concerts and programs from partner organizations in Chicago, the US, and beyond, as well as exclusive interviews and playlists from WFMT presenters and guest artists.

NHPR, with dedicated support from community members and businesses, is proud to make diverse classical music available through our service ClassicalNH.