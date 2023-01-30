© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR To Offer Special Live Coverage of President Biden's Second State of the Union on February 7

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
President Joe Biden State of the Union Address
Courtesy Photo
/

NHPR with NPR will offer live, anchored Special Coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 7.

President Joe Biden will deliver his 2nd State of the Union Address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress at 9 PM on Tuesday, February 7. NHPR with NPR will provide live, anchored Special Coverage of the president’s address. Tune in on the air and at NHPR.org.

Special Coverage of the State of the Union and response will be hosted by Ari Shapiro, who will be joined by journalists from the NPR Politics Team.

Special Coverage will begin at 9:00 PM and should run past 10 PM. Coverage will include the official anticipated Republican Party response. The program will then continue with NPR analysis.

The State of the Union Address is an annual message delivered by the president of the United States to a joint session of the United States Congress in the early part of the year on the current condition of the nation. President Biden will face a new Congress with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives and Democrats controlling the Senate. President Biden is likely to address the debt ceiling, the economy and inflation, the war in Ukraine, and infrastructure.

