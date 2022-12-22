NHPR Open House with ATC host Julia Furukawa

On Thursday, January 19th, we invite you to meet NHPR's new All Things Considered host, Julia Furukawa, live in our studios, and meet other NHPR journalists and staff like Civics 101 Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice.

NHPR is excited to continue hosting a series of open houses for our listeners. These open houses are your opportunity to tour our state-of-the-art studios, chat with NHPR reporters and producers, and experience a behind the scenes look at some of your favorite programs.

These events are FREE but we do ask guests to REGISTER .

Here are the details:

Thursday, January 19th, 5:30 PM

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa, and appearances by the hosts of Civics 101, Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice. We'll offer snacks and beverages-- as well as time to mingle with fellow fans and new listeners of NHPR. In addition, we’ll be giving away an NHPR swag bag to one lucky attendee.

LOCATION: NHPR Studios at 2 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH - 6th floor

NOTE: Doors open at 5:15 P.M. for this event. Tickets are free, but reservation is required. You can register here .

COVID RELATED VISITOR POLICY

Guests are an important part of our NHPR community and we want to safely welcome them into our space in a way that ensures both the safety of our staff and our visitors. NHPR is not requiring COVID vaccines at this time for our guests. Masks will be required should transmission rates in at least one county in NH be at high levels as measured by the CDC on the day of the event.

ACCESSIBILITY

NHPR Studios are fully handicapped accessible to the public.