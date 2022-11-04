Special 2022 Election Night Coverage on NHPR

On Nov. 8, voters will be at the polls casting final votes and the tally will begin to determine the results of the midterm elections. In the balance hangs every seat in the House of Representatives, as well as 34 individual Senate seats nationwide, and governor's offices in 36 states and 3 territories.

NHPR will provide special Election Night coverage Nov. 8 beginning at 8 p.m. on air, online and via the NHPR mobile app. We will also post live results from the Associated Press of national and local races at NHPR.org.

NPR hosts Ailsa Chang and Ayesha Rascoe will anchor national coverage through 10 p.m.; then Juana Summers and Michel Martin will take over and carry NPR's coverage through 1 a.m.

NHPR's All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa will host coverage of local results. She'll be joined through the evening by UNH Political Science Professor Dante Scala. NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers and Senior Reporter Todd Bookman will join the live broadcast, reporting from the field. NHPR will also carry live speeches from some of the candidates. NHPR reporters will be visiting polling places across the state throughout the day, talking to voters about what’s on their mind this Election Day and reporting on how the election is being administered.

Also joining Election Night coverage will be the NPR Politics Team, including Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving, Congressional Correspondents Claudia Grisales, Deirdre Walsh, as well as Correspondents Susan Davis, Don Gonyea, Hansi Lo Wang, Danielle Kurtzleben, Miles Parks, Sarah McCammon, Asma Khalid and Ashley Lopez.

Listeners can also tune into NHPR's Morning Edition with Rick Ganley on Wednesday Nov. 9 beginning at 5 a.m. for the latest updates on results, along with analysis from NPR and NHPR reporters.

News on the election in Spanish will be offered the following day on ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? Look for more election previews and coverage in the coming days.

The NHPR newsroom will be blogging on our website starting the morning of Election Day and continuing after the polls close. The blog will focus on voter voices throughout the day, including their experiences at the polls. After the polls close, it will focus on the election results and relevant election news. As we have done in the past, we will carry live results from the AP, which will run on a dedicated results page at NHPR.org .

Social media is another way you can catch the latest news and information about the elections. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube as we'll be posting throughout election evening and the following day. And the day after the election, NHPR's free Primarily Politics newsletter will have the latest updates on the key races.