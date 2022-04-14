Granite State News Collaborative to Receive 2022 Fitzwater Medallion for Public Service

The Granite State News Collaborative, of which NHPR is a member, has been nominated to receive the first Fitzwater Medallion for Public Service at the 2022 Fitzwater Honors for its critically vital and comprehensive coverage of the global pandemic and its profound impact on New Hampshire.

“The Granite State News Collaborative is a wonderful example of journalists working together to cover the whole state, sharing work and ideas to make sure important stories come to light,” says NHPR News Director Dan Barrick.

In early 2020 as the COVID-19 Pandemic first hit New England, a young Granite State News Collaborative was just wrapping up its solutions journalism coverage of mental health and was preparing to launch its Race and Equity Project.

On March 11, 2020, as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic the Collaborative’s more than 20 media and community partners pivoted to in-depth coverage to address the concerns of the Granite State.

Over the next two years the Collaborative’s partners and freelancers worked tirelessly to keep the state informed through a pandemic that infected more than 300,000 Granite Staters - helping NH navigate mask mandates, remote learning, child care, health care to emergency relief, and more.

The Fitzwater Center Medallion at Franklin Pierce University honors those who have demonstrated through their personal and professional lives that they share their profound commitment to providing citizens with the data they need to make informed decisions.

Granite State News Collaborative Media Partners:

The Berlin Daily Sun

Business NH Magazine

The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough

The Concord Monitor

The Conway Daily Sun

The Eagle-Tribune

The Keene Sentinel

The Laconia Daily Sun

Manchester Ink Link

The Nashua Telegraph

NH Bar News

NH Business Review

New Hampshire Press Association

New Hampshire PBS

New Hampshire Public Radio

The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Seacoast Media Group

The Valley News

Community Partners:

Citizens Count

Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications

New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute

New Hampshire Humanities