New & Local Programming On Our Airwaves

New programming ranges from a periodic series where members of the Latino community share their stories; a segment featuring young and diverse voices of Concord High School Students; an engagement feature with our listeners to find out what is on their minds and most important to them and their communities; and a spotlight segment shining a light on our state’s vibrant nonprofit community.

VISIBLES

Launched earlier this month, NHPR's ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? team released the first season of the series, Visibles . The audio features gives Granite Staters in the Latino community the chance to share stories in their own words — their triumphs, struggles, daily lives and everything in between. The stories are told by Latino community members in Spanish, and English subtitles are also available for non-Spanish speakers.

THE BIG QUESTION

New on air is a monthly segment The Big Question , where NHPR listeners have a platform to ask the big (and small) questions that shape our lives. Each month, our reporters will release a new question here and on social media. Listeners then can record their answers in a voice memo and send it to NHPR. Some of the responses will then air on All Things Considered with host Peter Biello. All Things Considered airs every weekday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Here’s how to send us your voice memo:

Download the NHPR app by searching “NHPR” on the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads, or the Google Play Store for Androids.

for iPhones or iPads, or the for Androids. Open the app and go to the menu using the button with three lines in the top left corner.

Select “Talk to Us.”

Press the microphone button, and talk away!

Click the blue “SEND” button to draft an email

Send your voice straight to our inboxes.

Things to remember:

Start with your first name and the town or city where you live

Limit your voice memo to one minute

GIVE BACK NEW HAMPSHIRE

Nonprofits in New Hampshire look after the most vulnerable members of our community through health or social services, elevate arts and culture, help protect our natural resources, and serve vital community needs. Listeners can hear more about these good works on a regular basis through a new segment, Give Back New Hampshire, at 9:35 a.m. This bi-weekly segment will spotlight a New Hampshire nonprofit organization, airing on Saturday mornings at 9:35 a.m. (during Weekend Edition). Listeners will hear from staff who work at nonprofit organizations, along with community members who benefit from individual nonprofits. Do you have an organization in mind for us to spotlight? Listeners are encouraged to send ideas to giveback@nhpr.org .

WE ARE AMERICA

Beginning September 12, the weekly program We Are America will air Sundays during Weekend Edition at 8:35 a.m.. We Are America is a national project that began in 2018 in Lowell, Massachusetts, launched by teacher Jessica Lander and her students. Now, classrooms and teachers across the country take part in this project, with students writing essays and sharing personal reflections on what it means to be American. A class at Concord High School took part in this project last year, and working with teacher Heidi Crumrine and the We Are America project, NHPR will broadcast the essays from Concord students this fall.

To view NHPR’s daily and weekly programming schedule, click here .