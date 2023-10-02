© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH no longer offering free telehealth program for COVID antiviral drug Paxlovid

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Boxes of the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.
Fabian Sommer
/
Picture Alliance Via Getty Images

As New Hampshire heads into another cold and flu season, the state is no longer offering free telehealth appointments for Paxlovid.

The antiviral treatment, a combination of two drugs, reduces the risk of hospitalization for high-risk patients who get COVID-19.

Last year, the state partnered with the company On-Site Medical Services to expand access to Paxlovid through virtual appointments. That program expired this year. Jake Leon, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said there are no plans to resume it.

“People who need access to COVID-19 testing and Paxlovid can utilize the federal Test-to-Treat program,” he said in an email. “People are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider or pharmacist for additional information on available treatments.”

The Test to Treat program provides access to free or low-cost COVID-19 treatments at thousands of health centers, clinics and other locations. Those locations can be found online here.

The federal government has a large stockpile of Paxlovid, which it continues to distribute for free to pharmacies, doctors’ offices and other sites.

Paul Cuno-Booth
Paul Cuno-Booth covers health and equity for NHPR.
