NH no longer offering free telehealth program for COVID antiviral drug Paxlovid
As New Hampshire heads into another cold and flu season, the state is no longer offering free telehealth appointments for Paxlovid.
The antiviral treatment, a combination of two drugs, reduces the risk of hospitalization for high-risk patients who get COVID-19.
Last year, the state partnered with the company On-Site Medical Services to expand access to Paxlovid through virtual appointments. That program expired this year. Jake Leon, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said there are no plans to resume it.
“People who need access to COVID-19 testing and Paxlovid can utilize the federal Test-to-Treat program,” he said in an email. “People are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider or pharmacist for additional information on available treatments.”
The Test to Treat program provides access to free or low-cost COVID-19 treatments at thousands of health centers, clinics and other locations. Those locations can be found online here.
The federal government has a large stockpile of Paxlovid, which it continues to distribute for free to pharmacies, doctors’ offices and other sites.