Health

Deal near to reopen baby formula plant, White House says

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
Baby formula shelf at a CVS in New Hampshire last week. NHPR photo.
Baby formula shelf at a CVS in New Hampshire last week. NHPR photo.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden's administration on Monday is expected to announce an agreement to reopen the largest domestic manufacturing plant of infant formula and to ease import rules to allow supplies in from overseas, amid a nationwide shortage spurred by the Michigan plant's shutdown earlier this year over safety issues.

A consent decree between the producer, Abbott, and the Food and Drug Administration that would pave the way for reopening the plant is "forthcoming," said Brian Deese, the director of the White House's National Economic Council.

He added the agency would also take steps Monday to allow more foreign imports into the U.S. to address the urgent supply constraints.

