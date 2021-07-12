NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 7.12.21

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, etc

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Friday, July 9 through Saturday, July 31, 2021

Finger Lakes Grassroots Live Festival, Finger Lakes Fairgrounds Trumansburg NY ~ (more like a month-long concert series than a festival; see website for details) https://www.grassrootsfest.org/flxgrassrootslive2021

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Black Feathers Livestream from Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1497283010619791/ https://stayaway.folkproject.org/mec-events/the-black-feathers/

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Virtual Open Mic “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Online Jam Session and Mini-concert with T-Acadie and friends from Maine ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://deffa.org/event/online-jam-session-and-mini-concert/all/

Sawyer Fredericks Livestream at Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stayaway.folkproject.org/mec-events/sawyer-fredericks/

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

She Gone and Scott Heron at Maine Farmland Trust Farm Party, Orange Circle Farm, Berwick, ME ~ 5:30 pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/982041289202734/

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 and every Wednesday

Suzy Vinnick – Wainfleet Wednesday Night (livestream) ~ 7pm EST ~ http://www.streetjelly.com/suzievinnick

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Tara Greenblatt at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ Cancelled in case of rain

Honky-tonk Night with the Rear Defrosters at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Enter the Haggis at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 6pm ~ "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Acoustic Tandem at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/134381558765402/

Anna Tivel and Kaiti Jones at The Word Barn Meadow ~ 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

People’s Music Network Ensembles Song Swap Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://peoplesmusic.org/event-4398473 ~ hosted by Charlie King and Lindsey Wilson

Cormac McCarthy at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:00pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Friday, July 16, 2021

Green Heron at Twin Barns Brewing Company , Meredith, NH ~ 6pm ~ https://mailchi.mp/dadf15a2060a/catch-green-heron-perform-live?e=2967b86478 https://www.twinbarnsbrewing.com/

Soggy Po’ Boys at 3S Arts Loading Dock Concerts, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/473227097450977/

Contra Dance (with a bit of English Country Dance) in Newmarket NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ Any questions? contact Dave Bateman at NHECDS@comcast.net See entry for July 30 for more details.

Los Sugar Kings at Music in Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-7:30pm ~ https://www.musicindepotpark.com/

Toby Walker Livestream from Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stayaway.folkproject.org/mec-events/toby-walker-2/

Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Lincoln MA ~ 7-10pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4534891236569387/

Friday, July 16, 2021 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/carlaulbrich/videos?view=0&sort=dd&shelf_id=17

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/ (not certain if this continues in July)

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week. (details may have changed and it is not certain this continues into July)

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Martin Sexton at The Word Barn Meadow ~ 5pm and 8pm (two shows) ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/158561179467008/

Low Lily with William Lawrence at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 7:45-10:30pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Brooklyn Rider (string quartet) at [location TBA] Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0MDkz

Kasim Sulton at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 6pm & 3pm ~ "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Old Hat Stringband at Portsmouth Music and Arts Center ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/104721615078261/

Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, 2021

Contra and English Dancing in Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 3pm ~

http://www.concordnh.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Rollins-Park-17

Questions?? contact Dave Bateman at NHECDS@comcast.net

web site is https://www.NHECDS.org/

Facebook group is NHECDS

In-person dancing returns to Concord NH the weekend of the 17th & 18th of July

for fully vaccinated dancers. If not vaccinated you may come and watch & listen

on the sidelines, but please wear a mask and keep the appropriate spacing

from others. Safety is a primary concern.

The dancing will be on the grass, so do not bring your dance shoes, hiking boots

are more appropriate, there is a slight hazard due to the rough surface.

Of course it is weather dependent.

The dances will start at 3PM. Bring water, chairs, hand sanitizer, food

for yourself for a picnic at the break. There is no charge but

donations to NEFFA or CDSS would be appreciated.

We will use recorded music.

Saturday the 17th will be a contra with a touch of English.

Sunday the 18th will be an English dance.

The dances will be held in Rollins Park , between Bow & Broadway streets

There is on street parking on Broadway and a parking lot off Bow St.

The location in the park will be subject to availability but the plan is to

use the flat area in the NE corner..

I95 exit 5 north on S Main St turn left onto Broadway there is a right curve

then continue north on Broadway. The park is on the left.

To get to the parking lot turn left off Broadway onto Broad Ave.just before the park.

Then turn right onto Bow St. The lot is on the right next to tennis court.

Sunday, July 18, 2021 and every Sunday

Online Ballad Sing Live from the Mermaid Tavern (Lynn Noel and friends) ~ 2pm ~ https://sites.google.com/view/lynnoel/music/mermaidstavern

Soggy Po’Boys at Hamilton House, Berwick ME ~ 5:00 – 6:30pm EDT ~ https://my.historicnewengland.org/12646/ham-soggy-po-boys

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Tom Richter and the Sidewalk Boys – Concerts on the Terrace at Strawberry Banke, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30-7:00 pm EDT ~ https://strawbery-banke-museum.simpletix.com/f/76

Tina Ross Livestream at Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stayaway.folkproject.org/mec-events/tina-ross/

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Hawktail at The Word Barn ~ 7pm EDT ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/510260903447086/;

Irish Night with Randy Miller at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

ThistleWood Harp at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ Canceled in case of rain

People’s Music Network Freedom and Struggle Song Swap Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://peoplesmusic.org/event-4402872

High Range at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:00pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Friday, July 23, 2021

Mike Agranoff at Wilton NH Public Library (outdoors) ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ RSVP to 603-654-2581 ~ https://wiltonlibrarynh.org/ https://www.mikeagranoff.com/ Raindate, Friday, July 30. Rescheduled from April, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/Wilton-Folk-Caf%C3%A9-Wilton-NH-603395970116902

The Midnight Wrens at 3S Arts Loading Dock Concerts, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/775920353309315/

Sierra Ferrell at The Word Barn Meadow, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 4pm and 7pm ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/shows http://thewordbarn.com/

Chris Pureka with Moon Hollow at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Soul City at Music in Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-7:30pm ~ https://www.musicindepotpark.com/

Abby Gardner Livestream at Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm ~ https://stayaway.folkproject.org/mec-events/abbie-gardner/

Chad Verbeck at Twin Barns Brewing Company , Meredith, NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.twinbarnsbrewing.com/

Friday, July 23 through Saturday, July 24, 2021

Ossipee Valley-microfestival with two side stages; no main stage. Visit https://ossipeevalley.com/ for details. Festival plans to return completely in 2022.

Country Gold and Old Time Music Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ http://countybluegrass.com/

Friday, July 23, 2021 through Sunday, July 25, 2021

Newport RI Folk Festival ~ https://newportfolk.org/2021-info/ ~ This year there will be two sessions, July 23-25(Fri-Sun) and July 26-28 (M-W). Special Covid measures in effect, so please visit the website before attending. Fort Adams State Park in Newport RI

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Mango Grove Steel Band at The Little White Church of Eaton NH ~ 3pm ~ https://www.littlewhitechurch.com/ ~ On Saturday, July 24th, The Little White Church of Eaton (2371 Eaton Road) is re-opening with a multi-musical celebration featuring the fully restored piano, played by Dana Cunningham and Ellen Schwindt and the sultry Caribbean tunes of the Mango Groove Steel Band. The event will begin at 2PM with the a short presentation from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance honoring the steeple restoration, followed by piano music in the sanctuary. At 3PM Mango Groove will play as attendees enjoy an ice cream social on the side lawn under the tent.

All are welcome. Masks would be appreciated for non vaccinated individuals.

Donations will continue the work of maintaining our beautiful church. The Little White Church is located on Rt 153 in the small village of Eaton, NH just 6 miles south of Conway, NH.

Contra Dance “Splendor on the Grass”, Riverside Park, Raymond NH ~ Picnic 5:00pm EDT, Dance begins 6:00pm EDT ~ Live Music by Bowdacious (Paul Lizotte on fiddle, Brad Robinson on Guitar, Bruce Cobb on fiddle) with Sandy LaFleur, Dudley Laufman, David Bateman as Callers. Bring chairs, blankets. Must be vaccinated and provife info for contact tracing. Strawberry shortcake will be available. ~ info: jnwood@comcast.net Take exit 4 off route 101. 197 Sundeen Parkway.

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Deb's House Concerts in the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 71 Main Street Harrisville, NH~ 4pm EDT ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunny War at The Word Barn ~ 7pm EDT ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/477510680342695/

Steve Earle and the Dukes at Marty’s Driving Range. Mason NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1173660219762956/

96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Sierra Ferrell and others at Ossippee Valey Micro Fest, Hiram ME ~ 11am ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/shows https://ossipeevalley.com/

Dune Hunters with The Tines at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Jud Caswell at the Chocolate Church, Bath Maine (held at Waterfront Park, Bath Maine) ~ 6pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-7-24-jud-caswell

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Sierra Ferrell at Island Summer Songwriter Series, North Haven, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/shows

Green Heron at Hamilton House , Berwick ME ~ 6:30pm ~ https://mailchi.mp/dadf15a2060a/catch-green-heron-perform-live?e=2967b86478 https://my.historicnewengland.org/12646/ham-blue-heron

Monday, July 26, 2021

Steve Gunn and William Tyler at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

People’s Music Network If I Had a Song Song Swap Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://peoplesmusic.org/event-4239757

Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Newport RI Folk Festival ~ https://newportfolk.org/2021-info/ ~ This year there will be two sessions, July 23-25(Fri-Sun) and July 26-28 (M-W). Special Covid measures in effect, so please visit the website before attending. Fort Adams State Park in Newport RI

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Kevin Morby at The Word Barn Meadow ~ 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Genevieve Livestream at Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm ~ https://stayaway.folkproject.org/mec-events/genevieve/

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Ward Hayden and the Outliers Streaming live from Riverwalk Cafe, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ email snh@symphonynh.org or call 603-595-9156

Folksoul Duo at Music in Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon EDT ~ https://folksoul.com/calendar/ ~ canceled in case of rain.

Amy Helm at The Word Barn Meadow ~ 8pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Green Heron at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:00pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/ https://greenheronmusic.com/shows https://www.gundalow.org/

Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, August 1, 2021

Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/

Friday, July 30, 2021

Green Heron at Arts in the Park, Belknap Mill, Laconia ~ 6-8pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://www.facebook.com/events/907767440072626/

Jonathan Edwards at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 6pm ~ "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Susan Werner outside at Unicorn Theater, Stockbridge MA ~ 7:00 pm ET ~ http://susanwerner.com/tour/

Contra Dance (with a bit of English Country Dance) in Newmarket NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ Note from Dave Bateman:

I am going to host a contra dance (with a touch of English) for FULLY

VACCINATED dancers Alternating Fridays; 4 & 18 June at 6PM EDT at the

Great Island Common in New Castle NH Anticipating to continue on odd Fridays

in July (there are 5 of them).

I suggest that you arrive early with a picnic meal for yourselves &socialize

before the dance starts at 6. The park entrance is off Wentworth Road, near the public library.

Please attend only if fully vaccinated . We will be outdoors, dancing

on the grass to recorded music.

The exact location will be determined in real time, The park is open to the

public so we have to adapt to the available space. The planned location is

either at the south end on the volleyball space (if they do not put up the

net and the area is not reserved.) Or in the center at the top of the small

hill.

However, we need to be flexible since our space will not be reserved.

Of course it is weather dependent. Please bring hand sanitizer, folding chairs, a picnic snack for

yourself. We may be able to use picnic tables if they are not reserved. There is a $10 charge per car for entry into the park ($5 if a senior is driving).

NO charge for the dance; however, I recommend donations to NEFFA, CDSS or

other folk organizations to help support the musicians. It may be cool next to the ocean so dress appropriately. Do not bring

your dancing shoes Any questions? contact Dave Bateman at NHECDS@comcast.net

Melvin Seals and JGB with Roots of Creation at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Billy Strings at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/498938311247142/ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Ishna at Music in Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-7:30pm ~ https://www.musicindepotpark.com/

South For Winter Livestream at Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm ~ https://stayaway.folkproject.org/mec-events/south-for-winter-2/

Justin Cohn at Twin Barns Brewing Company , Meredith, NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.twinbarnsbrewing.com/

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Falcon Ridge Folk Festival

Our ONE DAY OUTDOOR hybrid event will feature 7-8 performers & 1-2 stages, no dance component, dance cannot come back yet. New location in Goshen CT. At the Goshen Fairgrounds. We will not do a FAMILY STAGE or ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AREA, nothing interactive like that, there will be wonderful food & crafts as always just not as many. If it turns out we CANNOT have an in person audience, the plan is to have the performers do an onsite performance & tape it.

We will not hold our EMERGING ARTIST SHOWCASE either but plan to do an ONLINE SHOWCASE event instead. More info on that coming.

Rather than give you a list of MAYBES, IFS, ANDS or BUTS that could change as we move forward, we'll publish more details on things like tix sales, prices, precautions & procedures as soon as we can. For now, please save the date and stay tuned… https://falconridgefolk.com/

Billy Strings Live at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilsum NH ~ 7:30-10:00pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/832073174099762/ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Footings with Ruby at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2764295053883019/ ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Melvin Seals and JGB with Marble Eyes at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Pretty Girls Sing Soprano at Chocolate Church, Bath Maine (held at Waterfront Park) ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-7-31-pretty-girls-sing-soprano

Sunflower Music Festival at Coppal House Farm, Lee NH ~ two weekends ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/496457544793464 ~ Saturday July31st

10am-12pm Chris George

12pm-2pm North River

2pm-4pm Easy River

4pm-6pm Old Hat String Band

Sunday. August 1. 2021

Sunflower Music Festival at Coppal House Farm, Lee NH ~ two weekends ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/496457544793464 ~ Sunday August 1st

10am-12pm NH Fiddle Ensemble

12pm-2pm Stone Country/Ellen & the Derrelicks

2pm-4pm Rick Watson

4pm-6pm Chickenshack

Joyce Anderson at Hamilton House, Berwick ME ~ 5:00 to 6:30pm ~ https://my.historicnewengland.org/12646/12878

OneBrickSky at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:00pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Monday, August 2 through Friday, August 6, 2021

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, VT ~ 7pm EDT daily ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~

Due to the pandemic, we will be having only one band a night at 7:00pm

Monday August 2nd through Friday August 6th.

*This will be a live in-person event on the Middlebury town green

This year featuring all Vermont performers ~ all shows at 7:00pm

?Monday August 2nd KeruBo

Tuesday August 3rd The Paul Asbell Quintet

Wednesday August 4th Treetop Mansion

Thursday August 5th Beg Steal or Borrow

Friday August 6th Low Lily

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Billy Strings at Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Jct. VT ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/831199847746812/

August 3 through August 5, 2021

Sweet Chariot Music Festival, Swan’s Island ME ~ See webpage for latest information: http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/

Wednesday August 4, 2021

Emerald Rae at Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester, MA ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/268090125068489/

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Dar Williams at Fruitlands, Harvard MA ~ 6pm ~ https://www.darwilliams.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102624900

Tattoo Concert at the Gazebo in Hancock NH ~ 6:30-8pm EDT ~ https://folksoul.com/calendar/

Sam Clapp at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Short Brothers at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:00pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Friday, August 6, 2021

Dar Williams at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ (two shows) 5-6:30pm and 8-9:30pm ~ https://www.darwilliams.com/ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/dar-williams-early-show-live-in-the-word-barn-meadow-8-6-2021

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Granite State Blues Society “Blues on the Range” at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Cold Chocolate at Chocolate Church, Bath Maine (held at Waterfront Park) ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-8-7-cold-chocolate

Sunflower Music Festival at Coppal House Farm, Lee NH ~ two weekends ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/496457544793464 ~ Saturday August 7th

10am-12pm Artty Francoeur

12pm-2pm Green Heron

2pm-4pm Borscht

4pm-6pm Chris Reagan

Levitate Pop-Up Festival at Marshfield Fair, Marshfield MA ~ 12-10 pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3543093889125438/ ~ Billy Strings, Grace Potter and more…

Sunday, August 8, 2021

The Blind Owl Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Sunflower Music Festival at Coppal House Farm, Lee NH ~ two weekends ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/496457544793464 ~ Sunday August 8th

10am-12pm Long Journey

12pm-2pm Decatur Creek

2pm-4pm Grim Brothers

4pm-6pm Cedar Mountain

Alejandro Graciano at Hamilton House, Berwick ME ~ 5:00-6:30pm EDT ~ https://my.historicnewengland.org/12646/ham-alejandro-graciano

Great Bay Sailor at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

TEOA The Music Hall. Portsmouth NH ~ (two shows) 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/teoa/

People’s Music Network Freedom and Struggle Song Swap Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://peoplesmusic.org/event-4403652

Thursday, August 12, 2021

TEOA at The Music Hall. Portsmouth NH ~ (two shows) 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/teoa/

David William Ross at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Cindy Duchin at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Thursday, August 12, 2021 through Sunday, August 15, 2021

Podunk Bluegrass Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen CT. ~ https://podunkbluegrass.com/

Featuring:

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper (Fri) Billy Droze (Sat) The Jacob Jolliff Band (Sat) The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (Sat) The Slocan Ramblers (Fri) Dave Peterson & 1946 (Fri) Circus No. 9 (Fri) AJ Lee & Blue Summit (Sat) Marija Droze (Sat) Bill and The Belles (Fri) Daryl Mosley Band (Sat & Sun) Rock Hearts (Fri) The Plate Scrapers (Sat) Man About a Horse (Thurs) Grain Thief (Thurs) Still Pickin’ (Sun) Plus Many More…

Friday, August 13, 2021

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at [location TBA] Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0MTgz

Kat Riggins Blues Revival at The Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley MA ~ 8:30-11 pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/172642748080255/

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Cosy Sheridan at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 4-7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ Starting with June 5, the Coffee house will be from 4-7 PM in the Church park at the intersection of Rt3 & Rt4. Watch the website or Facebook for updates. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com , or call Chris at 520-9196.

Inside Out with The Suitcase Junket at 3S Artspace Loading Dock Concerts, Portsmouth, NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/290061959343954/

Bill Staines at the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 71 Main Street Harrisville, NH ~ 4pm For details visit https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Brooke Anibale at The Word Barn ~ 7pm EDT ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Easton Corbin at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Renovators (Blues) at Chocolate Church, Bath Maine (held at Waterfront Park) ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-8-14-renovators

Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy at Retreat Farm, Brattleboro VT ~ gates 5:30pm show 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/282556500321531/

Sunday, August 15, 2021

Deb Talan at The Music Hall. Portsmouth NH ~ (two shows) 5pm and 7pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/deb-talan/

Green Heron at Red Apple Farm Phillipston, MA ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1913110942178412/ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Oran Mor at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Summer Concert Series: Studio 2 at Emerson Park, Milford NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/169168785136487/

Thursday, August 19, 2021

AJ Lee & Blue Summit at The Music Hall. Portsmouth NH ~ (two shows) 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/aj-lee-blue-summit/

John Gorka at The Word Barn Meadow ~ 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Eve Pierce at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Arun Ramammurthy with Trina Basu (South Asian Combo) (actually) at Naulakha Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/

Cindy Duchin at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Friday, August 20, 2021

Todd Hearon with the Kenny Brothers at The Word Barn Meadow ~ 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Diaspora Live “in” Melbourne Australia ~ 6am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1223381971522649/

Inside Out on the Loading Dock with Chris Smither at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/353165879439791/

Squeezebox Stompers (Cajun, Zydeco) at Chocolate Church, Bath Maine (held at Waterfront Park) ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-8-21-squeezebox-stompers

Pan Evolution Steel Band at Retreat Farm, Brattleboro VT ~ gates 5:30pm, show 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/282556500321531/

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Drowned Valley at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Cormac McCarthy – Concerts on the Terrace at Strawberry Banke, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30-7:00 pm EDT ~ https://strawbery-banke-museum.simpletix.com/f/76

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Honeysuckle Streaming live from Riverwalk Cafe, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ email snh@symphonynh.org or call 603-595-9156

Jason Mraz Live at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilsum NH ~ 7:30-10:00pm EDT ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Side Effects Band at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Truffle Duo at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29, 2021

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, 30 Plains Road, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, August 27, 2021

Almanac Mountain at 3S Artspace Loading Doc Concerts, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/982053022198629/

Green Heron at The Conant Homestead, Westbrook Maine ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1343676262680123/ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29, 2021

Green River Festival (live) at Franklin Country Fairground, Greenfield MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/478383313287093/ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Richard Thompson at Lowell, MA, Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/richard-thompson/

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/217308593487596/

Thursday, September 2-September 5

Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Brunswick, Maine with Del McCoury, Gibson Brothers, Steep Canyon Rangers and more.

https://www.thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com

Pan Fried Steel (Steel Drum Band) at Chocolate Church, Bath Maine (held at Waterfront Park) ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2021-8-28-pan-fried-steel

Penhallow at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:00pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Susie Burke and David Surette at Francestown NH Meeting House ~ 4pm ~ https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/event/susie-burke-and-david-surette/

The Suitcase Junket at The Word Barn Meadow ~ two shows 4pm and 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Dave Gerard/Truffle – Concerts on the Terrace at Strawberry Banke, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30-7:00 pm EDT ~ https://strawbery-banke-museum.simpletix.com/f/76

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Dan and Faith Duo at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Drowned Valley at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:00pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Friday, September 3, 2021

John Hiatt at Lowell (MA) Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/John-hiatt/

Friday, September 3-September 5, Rhythm and Roots Festival with

Rhiannon Giddens, Richard Thompson, John Hiatt, Donna the Buffalo and more…Ninigret State Park, Charleston, Rhode Island https://rhythmandroots.com/

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Rhiannon Giddens at Lowell, MA, Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/rhiannon-giddens/

The Wailers at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/283690693536783/

Long Live the Thing (mini-festival by The Thing In the Spring) outdoors behind Peterborough NH Town House ~ all day ~ http://www.thethinginthespring.com https://www.facebook.com/events/334135795049673/ ~

Performances (eclectic, perhaps one-third folk-related):

SUPERWOLVES (Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Matt Sweeney), Arooj Aftab, Laraaji (w/ Arji OceAnanda), Angel Bat Dawid & Oui Ennui, Joe McPhee / Chris Corsano / Paul Flaherty, Ava Mendoza, Little Wings, Sarah Louise, Gilliver.

Tickets are pay what you want, with all money going to local non-profit mutual aid & arts organizations.

Hosted by Adar Cohen

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Old Hat Stringband at Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:00pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Monday, September 6, 2021

Bread and Roses Labor Day Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ 12 noon to 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3002911023365743/ ~ Details TBA

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Tara Greenblatt at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Green Heron at Club Sandwich, Samdwich NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Friday, September 10, 2021

Bitter Pill at 3S Artspace Loading Dock Concerts, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176503517618394/

Outlaw Music Festival at Bank of NH Pavillion, 72 Meadpwbrook Lane, Gilford NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Badger’s Drift at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 4-7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ Starting with June 5, the Coffee house will be from 4-7 PM in the Church park at the intersection of Rt3 & Rt4. Watch the website or Facebook for updates. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com , or call Chris at 520-9196.

Susan Werner at Rex Theater, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ http://susanwerner.com/tour/

Cantrip at [location TBA] Putney VT ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0NDIz

Lettuce at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/809176943053625/

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Los Lobos at Lowell, MA, Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Heather Maloney at The Word Barn Meadow ~ two shows 4pm and 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ http://www.thewordbarn.com/concerts/maloney/

Side Effects Band at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Friday, September 17, 2021

Ani DiFranco at Lowell, MA, Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/ani-difranco/

The Kukuleles at the DubHub, Dublin NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/kukuleles.html ~ (Outoors, bring chair), Rain Date Sunday 3:00 PM)

Tom Rush at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 7pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Barnstar! at The Word Barn Meadow ~ two shows 4pm and 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Friday, September 17 through Saturday, September 18, 2021

Skyfest with Green Heron, Skyfoot, Rockspring, The Double Crossers, Greg Roy, David Pontbriand Sitar at Harry Brown’s Farm, Starks ME ~ 6-8pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows http://harryshill.net/skyfest

Saturday, September 18, 2021

The Kukuleles at SHNUFEST, Henry Law Park, Dover NH ~ 11am to 5pm EDT ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/kukuleles.html https://www.facebook.com/events/152039966923426/

Susan Werner at UU Chrch of Brunswick, ME ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ http://susanwerner.com/tour/

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Jamie Laval (Celtic Fiddle) at Francestown NH Meeting House ~ 4pm ~ https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/event/jamie-laval/

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Decatur Creek at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Claudia Schmidt at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7pm ~ https://clubsandwich.ticketleap.com/claudia-schmidt/

Saturday, September 25, 2021

High Street Coffeehouse ~ Visit https://www.facebook.com/people/High-Street-Coffee-House/100057117293157/ for details about live events.

Crystal Bowersox at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Stephen Kellogg at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 7pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

The Green Sisters at The Word Barn Meadow ~ 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Folksoul Duo at Depot Square Park, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ canceled in case of rain

Friday, October 1, 2021

Joel Cage at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 4-7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ Starting with June 5, the Coffee house will be from 4-7 PM in the Church park at the intersection of Rt3 & Rt4. Watch the website or Facebook for updates. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com , or call Chris at 520-9196.

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Dar Williams ([location TBA] Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0NDI5

Green Heron at Deerfield Fair, Deerfield NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Rob Curto’s Forro for All [([location TBA] Putney VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/

Jenny Brook Mini-Fest Turnbridge VT ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Kat Wright at [location TBA] Putney VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0NDI4

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Carsie Blanton at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.carsieblanton.com/shows/ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=969

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 71 Main Street Harrisville, NH ~ 2pm and 5:30pm EDT (two shows) ~ for details visit https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Thursday, November 18, 2021

The Immediate Family at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Tuesday, November 21, 2021

Hot Tuna with David Grisman Trio at The Flynn, 153 Main St., Burlington VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.flynnvt.org/Events/2021/7/HOT-TUNA

Repeating Events (other than weekly):

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see for https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings; Cormac McCarthy June 25 6pm)

Partially or fully Re-opened COVID-aware Live Music Venues:

Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Fri, Sat, Sun afternoons. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant for listings ~ tentative schedule as of June 5: Fridays 7-10pm, Saturdays 7-10pm, Sundays 1-4pm

The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ Our new and upgraded HVAC system is installed with medical-grade filtration and iWave ionization. We've brought back films and small live events in the Historic Theater! For more information, listings of upcoming events, and a full list of our safety procedures to keep you and our team safe, please visit our website. https://www.themusichall.org/

The Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801 - The Music Hall Loft, 131 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801

B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater open 12 – 6pm, Tue – Sat for phone orders. Walk-up service is only available for movies and outdoor shows on the day of the event, though we strongly encourage pre-purchasing via phone or online. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and federal holidays. phone: 603.436.2400

Milford NH Summer Emerson Park Series ~ 7pm Every Wednesday ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/169168785136487/

Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. Most of these concerts are Rock or Country music rather than Folk-like. Visit the website to find out who’s playing.

Nashua Greeley Park Free Concert Series ~ 7-9pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/226170552234192/ ~ Come join us at the Greeley Park Bandshell for our FREE Summer Concert series. Lots of fun for the whole family!

All Concerts begin at 7pm

Dates and performers:

June 22 - Studio Two "Beatles Tribute Band"

June 29 - Catfish-Howl

July 13 - Twangtown

July 20 - Monadnock

July 27 - Shannachie

August 3 - B Street Bombers

August 10 - Windham Swing Band

August 17 - American Legion Band

Archived and irregular events:

Concerts from the American Folklife Center ~ 12:00 noon ~ https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/ ~ folk concerts by a different roots-oriented performer or group second and fourth Wednesday of each month

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Connecticut Live Home Music Arts Series ~ https://www.facebook.com/Connecticut-Live-Home-Music-Art-Series-109993767327503/

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7-9pm EDT ~ https://stayaway.folkproject.org/ ~ Online open stage every other week and many special performances.

SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Zoom Concerts ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4155253337835056/ Instead of Tuesdays, these concerts will now be held on the tenth of each month from now on. Times will vary.

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman “Living Room Requests” ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

Usually playing two shows per week, on Tuesday and Thursday.

Peggy Seeger “Peggy at 5” ~ 5pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/PeggySeegerMusic/ ~ past performances are archived here

People’s Music Network (singarounds, etc.) ~ https://www.peoplesmusic.org/

Portsmouth Maritime Festival Virtual Community Sing ~ https://youtu.be/FkyLCVm4E40","_id":"0000017a-baff-ddca-a97e-bfffc0be0000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/FkyLCVm4E40 "> https://youtu.be/FkyLCVm4E40 ","_id":"0000017a-baff-ddca-a97e-bfffc0be0000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://youtu.be/FkyLCVm4E40 (3 hours)

River Spirit Music, Hasings on-on-Hudson, NY: https://www.musae.me/riverspiritmusic/experiences ~ periodic performances, online and live, many of which fall into “folk” genres.

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

The State Theatre, Portland Maine has scheduled a series of live events played on stage to a livestreaming audience ~ many of these fall under the broad rubric of folk and acoustic. See calendar for details:

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

