© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT!

Remembering Christa: 40 Years After the Challenger

Sara Plourde

Remembering Christa: 40 Years After the Challenger

This January, New Hampshire Public Radio will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Challenger shuttle disaster with a multi-part series honoring the life, impact, and enduring legacy of New Hampshire’s own Christa McAuliffe.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.