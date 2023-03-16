The Underdogs Ep 1: Honey and Vinegar

Nate Hegyi / A team of sled dogs at Dew Claw Kennels in Alaska.

A few months ago, Outside/In host Nate Hegyi got a tip from the highest levels of the dog sledding community. It was about the first team from New Zealand to complete the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile race across some of Alaska’s harshest terrain. An icy tale of burned bridges, destroyed friendships, and unpaid debts.

Episode 1: Honey and vinegar

Nate gets a surprising tip that leads him into the frozen and tight-knit world of competitive sled dog racing in Alaska.

Featuring: Jodi Bailey, Austin Sorem, Dan Kaduce, Jamie Nelson, and Marine Kuhn.

Learn more about Outside/In presents The Underdogs here.