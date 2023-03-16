© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

The Underdogs Ep 1: Honey and Vinegar

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published March 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
A sled dog team silhouetted against a green aurora borealis in the night sky

In this special three-part series, Nate Hegyi investigates a story one musher describes as “one dead body away from Tiger King” within the world of elite mushing.

Iditarod veterans Jodi Bailey and Dan Kaduce gather their sled dogs for a training run in January 2023 in Fairbanks, Alaska
Nate Hegyi
/
A team of sled dogs at Dew Claw Kennels in Alaska.

A few months ago, Outside/In host Nate Hegyi got a tip from the highest levels of the dog sledding community. It was about the first team from New Zealand to complete the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile race across some of Alaska’s harshest terrain. An icy tale of burned bridges, destroyed friendships, and unpaid debts.

Episode 1: Honey and vinegar

Nate gets a surprising tip that leads him into the frozen and tight-knit world of competitive sled dog racing in Alaska.

Featuring: Jodi Bailey, Austin Sorem, Dan Kaduce, Jamie Nelson, and Marine Kuhn.

Learn more about Outside/In presents The Underdogs here.

Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
