© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!
Environment
Outside/In

Outside/In: Could lake trout become the next "Frankenfish?"

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In
Published March 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
aquabounty Technologies.jpg
Courtesy
/
AquaAdvantage Technologies
AquaAdvantage salmon (background) has been genetically modified to grow bigger and faster than a conventional Atlantic salmon of the same age (foreground.

Lake trout are on life support in Lake Michigan. They rely on intense breeding and stocking by federal fisheries. There was a breakthrough last summer, though, that could help bolster the lake trout’s recovery.

A geneticist successfully mapped the lake trout genome: an outline of the fish’s genetic makeup. The genome will help biologists understand why some “strains” of trout have a higher survival rate.

But could it also be used to create a sort of super-trout? And is that a good thing? Or is conservation-based gene editing a step too far?

This episode comes to us from our friends at the podcast Points North, as part of their special series called [Un]Natural Selection.

Featuring: Mark Walton, Roger Gordon, Chuck Madenjian, Seth Smith, Marty Kardos and Kim Scribner.

Tags

Environment troutConservation
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.