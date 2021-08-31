N.H.’s School Choice Program Launches In Time for Fall Semester

New Hampshire’s new school choice program is officially underway, after a speedy approval process by lawmakers and the State Board of Education during August.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

The program, called an Education Freedom Account , sends taxpayer dollars to families to pay for tuition at private schools, home learning programs, or other non-public school options.

It was a major victory for Republican lawmakers this year. This program is one of the most expansive of its kind in the country.

Families that make under 300 percent of the federal poverty level and aren’t sending their kids to public school are eligible to apply for an account. The application requires documentation of income, but once families enroll, they can remain in the program even if their income pushes them out of the eligibility levels required for entry.

The state estimates participating families will receive an average of $4,600 per student each year. The first payment to participants will be available in November.

The Children’s Scholarship Fund New Hampshire, a private organization, oversees the program . It says it’s received about 600 applications from families so far. Some are planning to send their kids to private schools, others chose home learning programs because of ongoing health concerns during the pandemic.

The process is currently operating under interim rules that were developed and approved by the State Board of Education last week, despite major concerns about oversight and transparency raised by a state lawyer and Democrats.

The State Board of Education will develop permanent rules this fall.

This story is developing and will be updated.

