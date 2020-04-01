Coronavirus Coverage

Important links:
-
Reversing a months-long downward trend, deaths from COVID-19 have begun rising steadily this week. More than 99% of the recent fatalities were among people who had not been vaccinated.
-
In advance of the end of the federal eviction moratorium at the end of the month, New Hampshire advocates are working to help the state’s immigrant…
-
Summer school is underway in New Hampshire, and many districts say interest in their programs has never been higher. This year, hundreds of kids are…
-
The state is launching a new mobile vaccine van this week, which will offer traveling COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the state. The van is available upon…
-
The number of New Hampshire public school teachers retiring this year increased slightly from previous years.According to the New Hampshire Retirement…
-
El moratorio federal termina el 31 de julio. Explicamos cómo un inquilino todavía puede acceder a asistencia si no puede pagar su arriendo.
-
A World Health Organization representative just advised wearing masks after vaccination. The CDC has a different perspective. We asked public health specialists to weigh in.
-
Allie Harrop, 9, is getting a COVID-19 test at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. Though the process is a little uncomfortable, she says it’s totally…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the pandemic presented a historic threat.
-
State health officials have contacted some New Hampshire residents to confirm the information on their vaccine cards.The calls were made due to potential…