Wild Baby Birthday Bash at Center for Wildlife!

Join us for a heartwarming day of celebration as we welcome baby wildlife into our Wildlife Medical Clinic and celebrate the birthdays of our beloved ambassador animals!

Enjoy a day filled with hands-on learning, family-friendly activities, and clinic insight into how we care for young wildlife. Whether you're meeting our ambassadors, exploring interactive stations, or watching feeding demonstrations, there’s something for everyone to experience and enjoy.

Throughout the day, you can look forward to:

-Ambassador Meet & Greets

-Nature-based crafts & activities

-Wildlife Intake Simulations & Scenarios (perfect for kids and all ages!)

-Baby animal feeding demonstrations

-Raffle baskets

-And more!

To join in the celebration, we invite you to bring a “gift” for our patients and ambassadors. Consider selecting an item from our Clinic Wishlist or Standard List found on our website. Each item you bring will earn you a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of our themed baskets. Your support helps us provide critical care during this busy baby season!

Come celebrate, learn, and connect with wildlife during this special time of year, we can’t wait to see you there!