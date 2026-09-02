Whitney w/ Emma Ogier

Whitney return to the road in 2026 with a North American tour celebrating their fourth studio album Small Talk (out November 7, 2025). Formed in Chicago in 2015 by Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, the band has earned a devoted following for their soulful blend of tender melancholy and radiant warmth.

Their debut Light Upon the Lake introduced Whitney with the beloved single “No Woman,” earning Pitchfork’s coveted Best New Music designation and praise for its “near flawless… low-key perfectionism.” Nearly a decade later, the band continues to evolve while preserving the intimacy and spirit that made them so cherished from the start.

On this run, Whitney will share new songs from Small Talk alongside fan favorites, bringing their signature mix of laid-back charm and intricate musicianship to stages across the US and Canada, with stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Toronto, Montreal, and more.

“If you’ve ever seen Whitney live, you already know what a treasure their performances are. The Chicago-based outfit, led by the effortlessly cool Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, has a gift for crafting songs that feel both timeless and deeply personal - sunny yet melancholic, tender yet bold.” - We Write About Music

About Emma Ogier:

Emma Ogier is an American songwriter and artist from Houston, Texas. She discovered her proclivity for writing songs during the pandemic, a time of unceasing isolation for a teenager. Emma's songs strive to embody the best of what art is capable of doing: reimagining the familiar with the kind of irreverence that gives life to something new. Emma's lyrics toe the line between abstract reflection and sharp, intelligent and plainly spoken truths. Evocative of classic songwriters and their heirs while avoiding all the clichés which are so common to the genre, she has carved out a sound entirely her own.