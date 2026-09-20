What's a NH environmentalist to do? NH NETWORK 2026 Summit

For everyone who wants to help the environment but doesn’t know where to begin, here’s your chance to learn about 9 different NH organizations doing great work in the state.

Despite environmental rollbacks nationally, NH remains fertile ground for those committed to protecting the environment. NH Network for Environment, Energy and Climate has invited EIGHT OTHER GROUPS to join our in-person Summit 2026 to describe their goals, work accomplished, and where volunteers are needed. Each group has a different appeal – to younger people, those motivated through their faith, varied political leanings, love of the outdoors, concern over energy prices or the changing climate: 350NH • Citizens Climate Lobby • Laudato Si’ • League of Conservation Voters • Monadnock Sustainability Hub • NH Healthy Climate • NH Network • Sierra Club NH • Third Act New Hampshire.

Learn about the vibrant environmental ecosystem that’s thriving in New Hampshire.

Saturday, September 26, 9am-1pm (Registration, coffee & snacks at 8:30 am)

Starr King Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

101 Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, NH

REGISTER: bit.ly/NHNetwork2026Summit