WAYNE COMMUNITY CHURCH - ONLINE SUMMER AUCTION

The Wayne Community Church's 19th annual auction is online. Items to bid on include a Bar Harbor whale watch, an aerial tour with Scenic Flights of Acadia, B and B stays, theater and golf outings, restaurant and brewery certificates, local farm meats, honey, syrup, olive oils, artisan creations, and much more. Plenty of unique and creative gift ideas. The auction opens for bidding July 1st at 9am and ends July 11th at 4pm. Follow the link or scan our QR code to go directly to the auction site. Register to win.

Auction proceeds benefit the church's community outreach programs and as winning bids are considered a donation to the church, it's tax deductible!

Larger or physical items can be viewed by appointment, and winning bidders must be able to pick items up. Gift cards and gift certificates can be mailed to winners.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3704622-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Wed, 01 Jul 2026 09:00 - Sat, 11 Jul 2026 16:00

Venue details: Online

Category: Community | Auctions