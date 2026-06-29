Volunteer: Col Trail Workday

What's better than hiking? Hiking on a trail that you've helped maintain! Join the Squam Lakes Association on Sunday, July 19th, to show the Rattlesnake Trail Network some love! We will be working on the Col Trail, which lies between the summits of East and West Rattlesnake. Participants will meet at the Eastman Brook Trailhead at 9 AM, and will hike 1.5 mile length of the Col Trail, clearing water bars, brush and blowdowns along the way. From there we'll hike 1.5 miles back, admiring our work and the freshly maintained trail! The total mileage for the day will be around 3 miles and 1300' of elevation gain. We will return to the trailhead by 3 PM.

First time doing trail work? No problem! Lakes Region Conservation Corps members will be guiding the group, providing tools and instruction.

Come join us for a day of fun, camaraderie, and giving back to the trails and hiking community! After helping with trail work, you'll never look at trails the same!

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and registration is required for this event.