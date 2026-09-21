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Voices of Christmas - White Mountain Voices, White Mountain Youth Voices

Voices of Christmas - White Mountain Voices, White Mountain Youth Voices

The chorus will present both classical and contemporary works celebrating the holiday spirit and is delighted to again feature a string ensemble accompaniment. A highlight of the program will be Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols. The chorus is pleased to welcome back soloist Ryan Carpenter.

White Mountain Voices and White Mountain Youth Voices will perform Friday evening, December 18 at the Medallion Opera House at 7 PM.

Medallion Opera House
By donation.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Medallion Opera House
603-723-3421
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
www.medallionoperahouse.org

Artist Group Info

White Mountain Voices
whitemountainvoices.com
Medallion Opera House
20 Park St
Gorham, New Hampshire 03570
6034663322
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
Medallionoperahouse.org

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