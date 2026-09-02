Vintage Rock ‘n’ Roll with Richie and the High Street Rockers
Vintage Rock ‘n’ Roll with Richie and the High Street Rockers
Vintage Rock ‘n’ Roll
with Richie and the High Street Rockers
Richie and the High Street Rockers are a Philadelphia power trio bringing the sound and spirit of 1950s and ‘60s rock and roll to the stage. Buckle up for fiery renditions of Elvis, Chuck Berry, and Buddy Holly, then lean back for smooth ballads by Dion and The Everly Brothers.
Wednesday, September 16, 2026
7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)
Free
No tickets or reservations required
All ages welcome
Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street
For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org