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Vampires in New England - with author Thomas D'Agostino

Vampires in New England - with author Thomas D'Agostino

At one time New Englanders actually believed that the undead walked among them in the dark bowers of the night. Feeding upon their kin, these “ghouls” petrified families for more than 100 years. Scores of families exhumed their loved ones looking for the "spectral ghoul" that plagued them. Accounts and actual newspaper articles help tell the story of how people once took desperate measures to rid themselves of what we now know as the New England Vampire. Presented by author and paranormal investigator Thomas D'Agostino, this program is sure to bring spooky season chills and thrills!

Laconia Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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