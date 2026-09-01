Two In The Wild: A Plein Air Journey at The Gallery at WREN

Two In The Wild: A Plein Air Journey showcases a year of outdoor painting and adventure by New Hampshire artists Jessica Fligg and Rebecca M. Fullerton, who spent the seasons exploring and painting the landscapes of the White Mountains. From painting autumn's glory from above Franconia Notch, winter excursions to Mount Moosilauke, backpacking in the Pemigewasset Wilderness, and painting the waterfalls of Waterville Valley, the exhibition celebrates the region's natural beauty as well as the spirit of exploration, friendship, and creativity.

The exhibition will be on view at The Gallery at WREN, 2011 Main Street, Bethlehem, NH, through November 6, 2026, with early viewing available beginning September 11. An Opening Reception with the artists will be held on September 18 from 5 to 7 PM.

Special events at the Gallery on October 4th include:

Community Paint Out from 9 AM to 1 PM - Bring your own art supplies and create with Fullerton and Fligg in the Pocket Park beside the Gallery in the morning.

Artists Talk at 2 PM - Bring your questions and join us for an afternoon of stories from the trail, insights into our creative process, and behind-the-scenes tales from a year spent painting throughout the White Mountains.

