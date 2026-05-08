Two Centuries of Change in New Hampshire Forests

by Matt Vadeboncoeur, Research Assistant Professor, Earth Systems Research Center, University of NH

Cost: No charge to attend. Advance registration is required.

New Hampshire's forests have been shaped by climate, soil, natural disturbances, logging, farming, and more — and ecologists are piecing together that long history using tree rings, old records, and field measurements. Understanding where our forests have been helps us make better decisions about where they're headed. This talk offers a sweeping look at the forces that have transformed our region's landscape over the past 200 years with an eye towards managing them sustainably in the future.

Bio: Matt Vadeboncoeur is a Research Assistant Professor in the Earth Systems Research Center at the University of New Hampshire. His research is primarily focused on carbon, water, and nutrient cycling in ecosystems. He has worked in ecosystems from the arctic tundra to the Amazon rainforest, but the majority of his work is focused on the forests of New England.