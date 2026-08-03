Transforming the Beautiful Game, the Clyde Best Story

In 1969, Bermudian teenager Clyde Best broke into England's First Division, becoming the first Black superstar of football's modern television era. Enduring racism while inspiring generations, Best later helped establish professional soccer in North America. Featuring Clyde Best alongside Sir Geoff Hurst, Ian Wright, John Barnes, Viv Anderson, and more, Transforming the Beautiful Game is the first feature documentary to tell his remarkable story through rare archival footage and exclusive interviews. Directed by New Hampshire filmmaker Dan Egan—a Warren Miller film star, U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame member, and award-winning sports storyteller—the film restores Clyde Best to his rightful place in football history.

Advance tickets and complete event information are available at www.ClydeBest.com.

Tickets will also be available the day of the show at The Flying Monkey box office, subject to availability.