© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Tootsie, free admission in celebration of The Park Theatre's 5-year anniversary

Tootsie, free admission in celebration of The Park Theatre's 5-year anniversary

Shows start 10 AM, 12:30 PM, 3 PM and 6:30 PM
Celebrate The Park Theatre’s 5-year anniversary with comedy masterpiece Tootsie cycling all day with free admission for all. When struggling, out of work actor Michael Dorsey secretly adopts a female alter ego—Dorothy Michaels—in order to land a part in a daytime drama, he unwittingly becomes a feminist icon and ends up in a romantic pickle. All-star cast headlined by Dustin Hoffman in the title role plus Bill Murray, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, and Dabney Coleman. PG

The Park Theatre
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

Artist Group Info

plu4575@gmail.com
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.