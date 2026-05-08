Tootsie, free admission in celebration of The Park Theatre's 5-year anniversary

Shows start 10 AM, 12:30 PM, 3 PM and 6:30 PM

Celebrate The Park Theatre’s 5-year anniversary with comedy masterpiece Tootsie cycling all day with free admission for all. When struggling, out of work actor Michael Dorsey secretly adopts a female alter ego—Dorothy Michaels—in order to land a part in a daytime drama, he unwittingly becomes a feminist icon and ends up in a romantic pickle. All-star cast headlined by Dustin Hoffman in the title role plus Bill Murray, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, and Dabney Coleman. PG

