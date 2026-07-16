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The Women Who Shaped Benning Wentworth: Grandmothers, Mother, Sisters and Wives

The Women Who Shaped Benning Wentworth: Grandmothers, Mother, Sisters and Wives

Join us at the visitor's center of the Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion for this free history talk by Sandra Rux Now living in New Haven, Sandra Rux was formerly the curator of the Portsmouth Historical Society and of the Warner House. She also served as chair of the Exhibits Committee of the Portsmouth Athenaeum. She was the curator of the Athenaeum exhibit about the dominance of the Wentworth family in colonial New Hampshire.
No registration necessary.

Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion
05:00 PM - 06:15 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion Association
info@wentworthcoolidge.org
https://wentworthcoolidge.org
Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion
375 Little Harbor Road
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801

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