The Women Who Shaped Benning Wentworth: Grandmothers, Mother, Sisters and Wives
The Women Who Shaped Benning Wentworth: Grandmothers, Mother, Sisters and Wives
Join us at the visitor's center of the Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion for this free history talk by Sandra Rux Now living in New Haven, Sandra Rux was formerly the curator of the Portsmouth Historical Society and of the Warner House. She also served as chair of the Exhibits Committee of the Portsmouth Athenaeum. She was the curator of the Athenaeum exhibit about the dominance of the Wentworth family in colonial New Hampshire.
No registration necessary.
Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion
05:00 PM - 06:15 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion Association
info@wentworthcoolidge.org
Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion
375 Little Harbor RoadPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801