THE SOCIETY FOR THE PROTECTION OF NEW HAMPSHIRE FORESTS WELCOMES ALL TO ITS 125th ANNUAL MEETING

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests will host its 125th Annual Meeting at Forest Society North at The Rocks on Saturday, September 26. This special anniversary gathering, open to all, offers members and supporters an opportunity to connect with fellow conservationists, celebrate shared accomplishments, and explore the vision that will guide the Forest Society into its next 125 years. Pre-registration is required.

This year, we’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Anthony (Tony) D’Amato, Professor of Forestry and Director of the Forestry Program and Research Forests at the University of Vermont, for a conversation about building resilient forests that can adapt to a changing climate while continuing to support wildlife, clean water, recreation, forest products, and healthy communities.

The day will also offer opportunities to join optional field trips at various local sites in the morning before we gather for lunch at The Rocks at noon, business meeting and awards at 1:00, and keynote speaker at 2:00. Whether you’ve been part of the Forest Society for decades or are just getting to know us, we hope you’ll join us as we celebrate where we’ve been and imagine what’s possible over the next 125 years.

Special thanks to ReVision Energy, our 125th Anniversary Sponsor, and Lead Sponsors BCM Environmental & Land Law and New England Private Wealth Advisors for helping make this milestone gathering possible.

“We look forward to the 125th Annual Meeting as an opportunity to gather in celebration of our collective efforts to conserve and care for the places that make this state exceptional, something easy to appreciate in the White Mountains region at Forest Society North at The Rocks,” said Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. “This year, as we mark 125 years of conservation, we are pleased to highlight these special places and the dedicated people who manage, advocate, and plan for their continued vitality every single day.”

Field trips at the annual meeting have always been a popular highlight, and this year features a diverse variety of opportunities to explore local history and ecology. The morning field trip lineup includes:

• Franconia Notch Over Time, easy to moderate hike, 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Explore the Flume, strenuous hike, 9:00 a.m. to 11: 00 a.m.

• A Founder’s Inspiration at John Wingate Weeks Historic Site, Weeks State Park, easy to moderate hike, 9:00 a.m. to 11: 00 a.m.

• Travel Through History at The Rocks, easy, 9:30-10:15 a.m. or 10:15-11:00 a.m.

• Sustainable Energy Tour at The Rocks, easy, 10:00 a.m. to 11: 00 a.m.

Following lunch, the Annual Business Meeting will begin at 1 p.m., featuring presentations of the prestigious Conservationist of the Year Award and the Trish Churchill Volunteer of the Year Award.

Registration for the Forest Society’s 125th Annual Meeting costs $55/person before September 1 or $60/person after September 1, and includes a field trip, lunch, and the program. All registrations must be submitted by September 16, 2026.

ABOUT THE FOREST SOCIETY

Established in 1901, the Forest Society is a private, nonprofit land trust and forestry organization that owns more than 210 forest conservation properties—nearly 69,000 acres in 105 New Hampshire communities—and holds conservation easements that permanently protect an additional 145,000 acres statewide. Forest Society properties are open to the public and draw more than 500,000 visitors annually. To learn more or become a member, please visit forestsociety.org.

