The Great Golf Ball Drop

Join the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce and Maine Golf for a fun-filled evening at the state-of-the-art driving range at Maine Golf in Freeport!

Enjoy an evening of golf, food, beverages, friendly competition, and our exciting Helicopter Golf Ball Drop.

GOLF BALL DROP

Take your shot at $1,000!

Purchase your Golf Ball Drop entries for $5 each or 6 for $25. The golf ball closest to the pin wins $1,000!

Each Golf Ball Drop entry also includes an entry into the Longest Drive Contest.

LONGEST DRIVE CONTEST

Think you have the longest drive? Prove it!

Men's Division: $200 cash prize

Women's Division: $200 cash prize

Participants may take a maximum of 6 Longest Drive attempts.

Kids compete FREE!

Ages 12 and under: 6 free attempts + $25 prize

Ages 13–18: 6 free attempts + $75 prize

Come out with friends and family and enjoy one of Freeport's most unique community events!

RSVP and purchase your Golf Ball Drop entries today.

Proceeds benefit the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce's Budding Entrepreneur Scholarship Fund, supporting the next generation of local entrepreneurs.

Date and Time: Thu, 01 Oct 2026 16:30 - Thu, 01 Oct 2026 18:30

Venue Details: Alexa Re Rancourt Golf Learning Center, 2 Old County Road, Freeport, Maine, 04032, United States

Category: Community | Bars / Pubs | Sports