The Consequences of New Hampshire’s Changing Winters

by Caitlin Hicks Pries, Associate Professor, Dept of Biological Sciences, Dartmouth College

Cost: No charge to attend. Advance registration is required.

New Hampshire winters are warming more than three times faster than summers, bringing less snowfall, more mid-winter thaws, and shorter winter seasons overall. These changes have real consequences for forests — affecting how they store carbon, cycle nutrients, and support wildlife. This talk explores what warming winters mean for the ecosystems we depend on and love.

Bio: Dr. Caitlin Hicks Pries is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Dartmouth College who is broadly interested in how terrestrial ecosystems and soils are responding to climate change. Caitlin conducts research at forests all around New England, including Hubbard Brook. She is a winter sports enthusiast who loves both alpine and Nordic skiing.