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The Berklee Jazz Cats

The Berklee Jazz Cats

It's the Berklee Jazz Cats at the Shaker Museum Chosen Vale Performance Center, Enfield New Hampshire. The group performed there 2 years ago to rave reviews. Here is a sample recording of the performance two years ago: https://youtu.be/beuYF0tWBNY?feature=shared

The next link gives more biographical information and you can purchase tickets at the bottom of the page of this link: https://share.google/yL1LWYwk6aAQrCEwo

There were rave reviews 2 years ago and this promises to be one of the musical highlights of The Fall season in the Upper Valley!

Chosen Vale Performance Center
$30 non-members/$25 members
07:00 PM - 09:00 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Enfield Shaker Museum
6036324346
carolyn264@gmail.com
https://shakermuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

The Berklee Jazz Cats
tkellypiano@gmail.com
Chosen Vale Performance Center
410 NH Route 4A
Enfield, New Hampshire 03748
03-632-4346
info@shakermuseum.org
www.shakermuseum.org

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