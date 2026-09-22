It's the Berklee Jazz Cats at the Shaker Museum Chosen Vale Performance Center, Enfield New Hampshire. The group performed there 2 years ago to rave reviews. Here is a sample recording of the performance two years ago: https://youtu.be/beuYF0tWBNY?feature=shared

The next link gives more biographical information and you can purchase tickets at the bottom of the page of this link: https://share.google/yL1LWYwk6aAQrCEwo

There were rave reviews 2 years ago and this promises to be one of the musical highlights of The Fall season in the Upper Valley!