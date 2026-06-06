The Ben Jennings Quartet at Mole Hill
The Ben Jennings Quartet at Mole Hill
A perennial Mole Hill favorite, the Ben Jennings Quartet is a fusion of jazz and funk that will move you to groove as well as groove you to move. The three members of this "quartet" are Jonah Erikson, (guitar) Paul Venezia (bass) and Dave MacLean (drums).
Events at Mole Hill are all-ages and family-friendly. BYOB & Snacks. No hard liquor.
Mole Hill Theatre
$15
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mole Hill Theatre
603-352-2585
molesky.dennis@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ben Jennings Quartet
Mole Hill Theatre
789 Gilsum Mine RdAlstead, New Hampshire 03602
603-352-2585
molesky.dennis@gmail.com