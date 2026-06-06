The Ben Jennings Quartet at Mole Hill

A perennial Mole Hill favorite, the Ben Jennings Quartet is a fusion of jazz and funk that will move you to groove as well as groove you to move. The three members of this "quartet" are Jonah Erikson, (guitar) Paul Venezia (bass) and Dave MacLean (drums).

Events at Mole Hill are all-ages and family-friendly. BYOB & Snacks. No hard liquor.