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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

That Motown Band

That Motown Band

Do you love songs like Heat Wave, Ain’t too Proud To Beg, Baby Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, My Girl, and Rescue me? Do you love artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes and The Four Tops? Then, you are going to love this group talented vocalists and musicians. That Motown band has been entertaining the Hamptons crowd for many years now. They do venture out once in a while and have played shows in NYC at The Bitter End, on Broadway at The Town Hall, Center City in Philadelphia, The Inner Harbor in Baltimore., to name a few.

The Park Theatre
$42/$53/$63
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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