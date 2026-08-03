Do you love songs like Heat Wave, Ain’t too Proud To Beg, Baby Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, My Girl, and Rescue me? Do you love artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes and The Four Tops? Then, you are going to love this group talented vocalists and musicians. That Motown band has been entertaining the Hamptons crowd for many years now. They do venture out once in a while and have played shows in NYC at The Bitter End, on Broadway at The Town Hall, Center City in Philadelphia, The Inner Harbor in Baltimore., to name a few.