TENNEY TASTINGS: A Wine + Cheese Social Feat. LaBelle Winery
TENNEY TASTINGS: A Wine + Cheese Social Feat. LaBelle Winery
Tenney Mountain is partnering with LaBelle Winery for a day of guided wine tastings, charcuterie, live music, fire pits, and mountain views. LaBelle Winery’s team leads tastings through a curated variety featuring the new Tenney Mountain house blends- the perfect way to kick off the Fall season with family and friends.
21+ event.
Tenney Mountain
$40. Tickets must be purchased online for complimentary tastings & grazing table
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Tenney Mountain
Artist Group Info
nhavener@skitenney.com
Tenney Mountain
151 Tenney Mountain RdPlymouth, New Hampshire 03264
603-238-9567
info@skitenney.com