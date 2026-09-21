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TENNEY TASTINGS: A Wine + Cheese Social Feat. LaBelle Winery

TENNEY TASTINGS: A Wine + Cheese Social Feat. LaBelle Winery

Tenney Mountain is partnering with LaBelle Winery for a day of guided wine tastings, charcuterie, live music, fire pits, and mountain views. LaBelle Winery’s team leads tastings through a curated variety featuring the new Tenney Mountain house blends- the perfect way to kick off the Fall season with family and friends.

21+ event.

Tenney Mountain
$40. Tickets must be purchased online for complimentary tastings & grazing table
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tenney Mountain

Artist Group Info

nhavener@skitenney.com
Tenney Mountain
151 Tenney Mountain Rd
Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264
603-238-9567
info@skitenney.com
skitenney.com

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