© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2026 State Primary Results

Sweetser's 34th Annual Auction and Gala

Sweetser's 34th Annual Auction and Gala

An Evening of Hope: One Powerful Night Can Change Where Healing Happens

Join us for Sweetser's 34th Annual Auction and Gala - our signature fundraising celebration supporting Maine children and families in need of mental health treatment.

This year, we're rallying support to construct Maine's 1st youth Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF), helping bring Maine youth home from out-of-state placement and into care close to the people and communities who matter most.

WHEN: Thursday, September 17th | Silent Auction opens at 5:00 PM
WHERE: Brick South on Thompson's Point, Portland
WHO: YOU!
What to expect:
Heartfelt testimonials from individuals who experienced Sweetser's hope and healing
Live music by the band Plush
Chef-crafted hors d'oeuvres from Blue Elephant Catering
Indulgent desserts + our crowd-favorite wine wall
A festive photo booth
300+ silent and live auction items - including trips to Bali, Portugal, and Africa, plus exclusive packages and raffles you won't find anywhere else!

Every bid, every ticket, every dollar helps create local solutions for youth facing serious mental health challenges - so children can get the care they need right here in Maine, near their families and communities.

Brick South Events and Catering Co.
$75.00
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sweetser
jchenette@sweetser.org
Brick South Events and Catering Co.
Resurgam Place
Portland, Maine 04102

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.