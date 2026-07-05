An Evening of Hope: One Powerful Night Can Change Where Healing Happens

Join us for Sweetser's 34th Annual Auction and Gala - our signature fundraising celebration supporting Maine children and families in need of mental health treatment.

This year, we're rallying support to construct Maine's 1st youth Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF), helping bring Maine youth home from out-of-state placement and into care close to the people and communities who matter most.

WHEN: Thursday, September 17th | Silent Auction opens at 5:00 PM

WHERE: Brick South on Thompson's Point, Portland

WHO: YOU!

What to expect:

Heartfelt testimonials from individuals who experienced Sweetser's hope and healing

Live music by the band Plush

Chef-crafted hors d'oeuvres from Blue Elephant Catering

Indulgent desserts + our crowd-favorite wine wall

A festive photo booth

300+ silent and live auction items - including trips to Bali, Portugal, and Africa, plus exclusive packages and raffles you won't find anywhere else!

Every bid, every ticket, every dollar helps create local solutions for youth facing serious mental health challenges - so children can get the care they need right here in Maine, near their families and communities.

